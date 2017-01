2016’nın en iyi 10 animasyon filmi

Bant Mag. ekibinin 2016’da yayınlanan animasyonlar arasından seçtiği “En İyi 10 Animasyon Film” listesi huzurlarınızda.

10 Trolls

Yön: Walt Dohrn, Mike Mitchell

9 The Secret Life of Pets

Yön: Chris Renaud



8 Kötü Kedi Şerafettin

Yön: Mehmet Kurtuluş, Ayşe Ünal



7 Finding Dory

Yön: Andrew Stanton, Angus MacLane



6 Sing

Yön: Garth Jennings, Christophe Lourdelet



5 Zootopia

Yön: Byron Howard, Rich Moore



4 Kubo and the Two Strings

Yön: Travis Knight



3 Sausage Party

Yön: Greg Tiernan, Conrad Vernon



2 La tortue rouge / The Red Turtle

Yön: Michael Dudok de Wit



1 Ma vie de Courgette / My Life As A Zucchini

Yön: Claude Barras