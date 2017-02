Sinema yazarları, yönetmenler ve yapımcılardan “Kişisel 2016 Listeleri”

Bant Mag.’ın 2016’nın en iyi 50 filmi listesini oluşturan jüride yer alan yazar, yönetmen ve yapımcıların kişisel listeleri huzurlarınızda!

EMRE AKPINAR

Kurmaca Film

Toni Erdmann Arrival Nocturnal Animals Ah-ga-ssi (The Handmaiden) Albüm La La Land Weiner 10 Cloverfield Lane American Honey Goksung (The Wailing)

MELİKŞAH ALTUNTAŞ

Bant Mag.

Poesía sin fin (Endless Poetry) Nocturnal Animals Toni Erdmann Sieranevada Arrival Manchester by the Sea A Monster Calls La La Land Midnight Special Forushande (The Salesman)

YİĞİT ATILGAN

Bant Mag.

13th Bacalaureat (Graduation) Elle Fuocoammare (Fire at Sea) Julieta Kalandar Soğuğu HyperNormalisation Tereddüt Toni Erdmann Voyage Of Time: Life’s Journey

KEREM AYAN

İstanbul Film Festivali Direktörü

La La Land Neruda American Honey Elle Swiss Army Man Moonlight Sieranevada I, Daniel Blake Hell or High Water I Am Not Your Negro

ENGİN ERTAN

Sinema Yazarı

Toni Erdmann La La Land Sieranevada Neruda American Honey Elle Grave (Raw) Poesía sin fin (Endless Poetry) Moonlight O Ornitólogo (The Ornithologist

CAN EVRENOL

Yönetmen, Baskın

Busanhaeng (Train to Busan) Saul fia (Son of Saul) Toni Erdmann The Hateful Eight Under the Shadow Arrival I Am Not A Serial Killer Nocturnal Animals Hell or High Water

SELİN GÜREL

Milliyet Sanat



1.Goksung (The Wailing)

2.Sieranevada

3.Christine

4.Une vie (A Woman’s Life)

5.Manchester by the Sea

6.The Revenant

7.Paterson

8.Ostatnia Rodzina (The Last Family)

9.L’avenir (Things to Come)

10.Albüm

ZEYNEP NAZ İNANSAL

Bant Mag.

American Honey Elle La La Land Paterson Arrival Sieranevada Rogue One: A Star Wars Story L’Avenir (Things to Come) Captain America: Civil War Albüm

YOEL MERANDA

Yapımcı, Albüm (Kamara Film)

Eniaios (Cycles IX, X, and XI) Ta’ang Ku Qian (Bitter Money) Sieranevada In Jackson Heights La Fille Inconnue Kaili Blues La mort de Louis XIV Viejo calavera (Dark Skull) Solo, Solitude

KAAN MÜJDECİ

Yönetmen, Sivas

American Honey Poesía sin fin (Endless Poetry) Patterson Elle La Fille Inconnu (The Unknown Girl) I, Daniel Blake Deadpool The Hateful Eight I Had Nowhere to Go Al Ma’wal Khodra wal Wajh El Hassan (Brooks, Meadows and Lovely Faces)

ALİN TAŞÇIYAN

Sanatatak

Sieranevada Paterson Ma’Rosa Toni Erdmann L’avenir (Things to Come) Fuocoammare (Fire at Sea) Quand on a 17 ans (Being 17) Ma vie de Courgette (My Life as a Zucchini) Tereddüt Kor

İMRE TEZEL

Paz Film Ajansı